Designer Ralph Lauren Receives Honorary Knighthood

Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is now a knight!

The 79-year-old icon has been made an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, it was announced on Wednesday.

Lauren defined Americana style during his 50-year career and became one of the most influential, recognizable designers in the world. Countless number of A-list stars have worn his creations, including Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton.

Blake Lively at the Ralph Lauren fall/winter 2018 show in New York City. Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lauren is the first American fashion designer to be awarded the KBE title. He will be presented with the official insignia by a representative of Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremony in 2019.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

He joins fellow esteemed Americans including Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush, former New York City Mayors Michael Bloomberg and Rudolph Giuliani, Angelina Jolie, Steven Spielberg, Bill and Melinda Gates, and Angela Ahrendts as a recipient of an honorary U.K. knighthood (or damehood for ladies).

On Tuesday, celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, who has glammed the faces of Amal Clooney, Kate Moss and more, was awarded Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by the queen at Buckingham Palace.

