Felicity Huffman is still loved by her Desperate Housewives castmates. On Sunday night, Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Dana Delany and Brenda Strong reunited on Stars in the House to raise money for The Actors Fund amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ABC dramedy ran from 2004 to 2012.

The reunion, which did not include Huffman, Teri Hatcher, or Nicollette Sheridan, came after the former served 11 days in prison and was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Though Huffman wasn't present for the chat, Longoria and Cross had some kind words for their co-star, specifically in regard to her portrayal of Lynette Scavo's cancer storyline.

"I just feel like Felicity Huffman is a flipping genius," Cross said. "She's just an unbelievable actress."

"We were a true dramedy -- we were always a joke, and then that gravity would take you by surprise and that’s what I loved about the show, we got to do two things," Longoria added. "But when Felicity had this storyline, she sunk her teeth into it -- she had so many questions... She's the acteur."

Longoria also said that acting with Huffman sometimes proved a challenge, as she would get so caught up in the scene that she'd forget her own lines.

"I remember getting goosebumps when I did a scene with Felicity in the hospital during that storyline, Longoria said. "Oh my God, I was just watching her and then I'd forget my lines 'cause she was so amazing."

Later during the chat, Longoria revealed that the thing she most misses about the show is working with the same people every day, before providing even more praise for Huffman.

"Felicity and I have such a strong connection," she said. "We’ve all created these amazing friendships outside the show that are lasting forever."

