Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's youngest daughter, Georgia Macy, is headed to college!

The couple's 17-year-old announced on her Instagram Story on Tuesday that she had been accepted into Vassar College in New York. Georgia simply posted the school's logo with a smiling emoji surrounded with hearts.

The news comes after Huffman was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Oct. 25 after serving 11 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. Following her release, she began one year of supervised release. She is also required to complete 250 hours of community service, an undertaking she's already commenced.

The Desperate Housewives star admitted to paying $15,000 to help get her eldest daughter, Sophia, into an elite college by cheating on the SAT. She formally pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud back in April.

After spending nearly two weeks behind bars, Huffman wanted to reach out and help those who are still in jail better their lives. A source told ET, the "conditions at the prison were very difficult" and that there were "no real programs or initiatives to help the incarcerated women who were there."

"Felicity felt like the women in that facility were being discarded and left behind; they were forgotten," the source continued. "She loved the women there and bonded with them. When she left she felt guilty leaving them behind."

Meanwhile, still in the thick of it is Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get daughters, Olivia and Bella, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport. The couple have pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them.

For more on Loughlin's case, watch below.

