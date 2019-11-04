Felicity Huffman is beginning her court-mandated community service.

The 56-year-old actress was spotted in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, where she appeared to be starting her required 250 hours of community service.

Wearing jeans and a black turtleneck -- which she paired with a matching headband, flats, and sunglasses -- a smiling Huffman was spotted leaving The Teen Project building in L.A. after spending three hours there. According to the organization's website, it serves at risk homeless and sex trafficked young women, many of whom are from foster care.

Prior to her release from prison, a source told ET that Huffman was looking forward to getting to do her community service hours and making an impact on the community.

Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID

The sighting came just over a week after Huffman was released from prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. In addition to completing her 11 days in prison and serving her community service hours, Huffman is currently on one year of supervised release and will have to pay a $30,000 fine.

The Desperate Housewives star admitted to paying $15,000 to help get her eldest daughter, Sophia, into an elite college by cheating on the SAT. She formally pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud back in April.

In a statement after her sentencing, Huffman said she accepted the court's decision and took full responsibility for her actions.

"My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed," read Huffman's statement in part. "I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions."

Huffman's first post-prison sighting came late last month when she and her husband, William H. Macy, were photographed visiting the Spring Street Courthouse in L.A.

Here's more on the actress' life post-prison:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Felicity Huffman Spotted For First Time Since Release From Prison Embed Code Restart

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Spotted for First Time Since Her Prison Release

Felicity Huffman Released Early From Prison

Martha Stewart Says Felicity Huffman 'Looked Pretty Schlumpy' in Her Prison Attire

Related Gallery