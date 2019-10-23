Martha Stewart is not impressed with Felicity Huffman's prison ensemble.

The home decor mogul and crafting queen didn't mince words when it came to how "schlumpy" she felt Huffman's state-mandated dark green prisoner attire made her look, as the actress serves a 14-day sentence at a Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Speaking with CNN’s Brian Stelter during a discussion on stage at Vanity Fair’s 6th Annual New Establishment Summit in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Stewart was asked if she thought Huffman had "learned anything" by being incarcerated.

"She should style her outfit a little bit more," Stewart said, to awkward laughs from the audience. "She looked pretty schlumpy."

Stewart was, of course, referring to photos that were snapped on Saturday showing the actress in her outfit during a visit from husband William H. Macy and daughter Georgia.

Stewart followed her surprisingly critical remark on a serious note, telling Stetler, "She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens," referring to Huffman's involvement in the collage admissions scandal and subsequent incarceration.

Martha Stewart on Felicity Huffman: “She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy. She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens.” #VFSummitpic.twitter.com/zlQrvKv4gO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 22, 2019

Stewart herself famously served time behind bars in 2004 after being convicted of multiple felonies. She served five months in prison, which was followed by five months of electronically monitored confined release in her home.

On Monday, a source told ET that "Felicity is doing really well and she’s holding up" while serving her sentence.

The source adds that Huffman, who was also sentenced to 250 community service hours and a $30,000 fine, is looking forward to being released in a week and getting to do her community service hours and making an impact on the community.

