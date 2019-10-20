Felicity Huffman was spotted visiting with her husband, William H. Macy, and 19-year-old daughter, Sophia, at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California, on Saturday.

The Desperate Housewives star was photographed in a dark green prison jumpsuit and white ball cap while serving her 14-day prison sentence. On Oct. 15, the 56-year-old actress turned herself in to serve her two weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in the sweeping college admissions scandal. She received her sentence, which also included 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine, last month.

Soon after Huffman began her sentence, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told ET that she will only be spending 13 days in prison after receiving credit for her day of jail time following her initial arrest in March.

"Any part of a day spent in official detention equals one day for credit purposes," the spokesperson stated. "Credit is given for time spent in official detention as a direct result of the federal offense for which the federal sentence was imposed."

Although FCI Dublin has a reputation for being one of the cushiest prisons in the U.S., even garnering the nickname "Club Fed," ET previously spoke with a former inmate at the facility, Amy Povah, who pushed back against anyone arguing Huffman's stay will resemble a decadent getaway.

"I can't stress how traumatic it is initially," Povah said. "Especially when you're first admitted into a federal institution. Because you remove all of your clothes, you turn over all of your clothes, including your undergarments, you are given a set of clothes to wear including underwear that has been worn by other people time and time again. And you also are asked to squat and cough. You are inspected nude and I don't think there's anyone in the world who would think that that's normal, acceptable and certainly nothing that would happen at a luxury retreat as has been reported by some other news sources, which is offensive."

