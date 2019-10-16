Why Felicity Huffman Won't Serve All of Her 14-Day Prison Sentence

Felicity Huffman turned herself in to federal prison on Tuesday to begin serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal, but it seems she won't be behind bars for all 14 days of her original sentence.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons tells ET that, while Huffman was sentenced to 14 days of incarceration, she will only be spending 13 days in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, with a projected release date of Oct. 27.

So, where did that extra day go? The spokesperson explained to ET that Huffman received credit for one day of jail time, to account for the time she spent in custody when she was originally arrested at her Los Angeles home on March 12, taken in and booked.

"Any part of a day spent in official detention equals one day for credit purposes," the spokesperson clarified. "Credit is given for time spent in official detention as a direct result of the federal offense for which the federal sentence was imposed."

A source close to Huffman's family told ET on Tuesday that her husband, William H. Macy, drove her to the Federal Correctional Institution where she began her sentence. "Felicity was resigned to the fact she has to pay her dues to society. She is looking forward to putting this all behind her," the source added. "Bill drove her there and dropped her off. Bill is supporting her and standing by her. He’s a rock and very supportive. She has a lot of family and friend support around her."

Last month, the 56-year-old actress received her sentence -- 14 days behind bars, one year of supervised release, a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service working one-on-one with children -- for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman has admitted to paying $15,000 to help get her eldest daughter, 19-year-old Sophia, into an elite college by cheating on the SAT. During her sentencing on Sept. 13, Huffman cried and told the judge that she took full responsibility for her actions and was prepared for whatever sentencing was handed down. The actress also apologized to her husband as well as her daughters, 19-year-old Sophia and 17-year-old Georgia, and said she betrayed them all.

In a statement after the sentencing, Huffman -- who formally pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud back in April -- said she accepted the court's decision.

"I accept the court’s decision today without reservation," the statement read. "I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children."

"I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person," Huffman's statement continued. "My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed. I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions."

