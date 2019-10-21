Felicity Huffman is getting through her time in prison.

A source tells ET that "Felicity is doing really well and she’s holding up" amid her 14-day prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. On Oct. 15, the 56-year-old actress turned herself in to serve her two weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The update on Huffman's mindset comes just days after her husband, William H. Macy, and daughter, 17-year-old Georgia, visited her at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California, on Saturday. Macy, the source says, also visited Huffman alone on Sunday.

"The visits went nicely," the source says. "They spent a lot of time together. They sat in the visitors room for a few hours and spoke."

The source adds that the visit, which included seeing her mother in a dark green prison jumpsuit, was "hard for Georgia."

"Her mother’s in prison garb -- it’s very difficult," the source says. "This is not to be taken lightly. It’s federal prison. This is not 'club fed' -- it's just not. It’s not like the articles on online."

"She’s in a room with inmates with a toilet in the middle of the floor," the source adds of Huffman, who's had no other visitors during her sentence. "She’s in prison garb and there’s work duty -- it’s pretty serious stuff."

The source adds that Huffman, who was also sentenced to 250 community service hours and a $30,000 fine, is looking forward to being released in a week and getting to do her community service hours and making an impact on the community.

Watch the video below for more on Huffman.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Felicity Huffman Photographed in Prison Uniform During Visit With Family Embed Code Restart

Felicity Huffman Photographed in Prison Uniform During Husband William H. Macy's Visit

Why Felicity Huffman Won't Serve All of Her 14-Day Prison Sentence

What Felicity Huffman Can Expect in Prison: Bad Food, Kitchen Duty and a Roommate (Exclusive)

Related Gallery