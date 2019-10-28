Felicity Huffman and husband William H. Macy have been spotted in public for the first time since the actress was released from prison.

Huffman, 56, was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Friday, where she served 11 days for her role in the college admissions scandal.

On Monday, the couple was photographed visiting a superior courthouse in Los Angeles.

Huffman was casually dressed in a black jacket, black pants and flats, and carrying a large purse, while Macy wore a white shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, but a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons previously told ET that she would only be serving 13 days in custody since she received credit for one day of jail time to account for the time she spent in custody when she was originally arrested at her Los Angeles home on March 12, taken in and booked.

However, the actress was released even earlier than expected because according to the Bureau of Prisons' policy, an inmate may be freed on the last preceding weekday if their scheduled release date falls on a weekend.

During her incarceration, Huffman was photographed wearing a dark green jumpsuit and white hat.

Upon being released from prison, Huffman has commenced one year of supervised release. She must also complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

