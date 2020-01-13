Felicity Huffman Spotted Doing Community Service Following Prison Time

Felicity Huffman is continuing her community service work.

The 57-year-old actress was seen at The Teen Project in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, where she is continuing to work on her 250 hours of court-mandated community service, which came as a result of her role in the college admissions scandal. Huffman also served 11 days in prison and will have to pay a $30,000 fine.

Wearing black leggings, a blue puffer jacket, a navy baseball cap, and dark sunglasses, Huffman kept it casual as she chatted with volunteers and teens during a walk.

She previously did community service hours at the organization -- which serves at risk homeless and sex trafficked young women, many of whom come from foster care -- in November. At the time, a source told ET that Huffman and her 17-year-old daughter, Georgia, had previously volunteered at The Teen Project.

"For the last two years, Felicity and younger daughter Georgia have been going to The Teen Project two to three times a week and tutoring young high school girls to help them get their GED," the source said. "These are girls who are from at-risk populations, who have been on the streets, human trafficked or suffered addiction."

"The work that she’ll be doing at The Teen Project is impactful and significantly helping the young girls," the source added. "It is very meaningful for Felicity."

