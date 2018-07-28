Destiny Child's Michelle Williams Shares First Pic Since Seeking Help for Mental Health

Michelle Williams is giving fans a positive update on her health!

The Destiny’s Child singer -- who turned 38 earlier this week -- took to Instagram on Saturday to share news about her health, just over a week after checking herself into a mental health facility.

“Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent! My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME,” she wrote alongside a pic of her looking contemplative while flashing her gorgeous engagement ring from fiance, Chad Johnson. “Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area.”

The musician continued: “So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out! You have to do the work even when you’re tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time!”

Williams then urged people suffering from depression not to “overwhelm” themselves and instead, celebrate little victories.

“Don’t overwhelm yourself. If you can just get up out the bed and brush your teeth and shower.....DO IT. For people dealing with depression, that is a HUGE step,” she wrote. “Now don’t be depressed AND stinky.....pick a struggle! (y’all know I had to add some humor).”

She concluded her post with a message of love to her fans as well as a bit of bragging, revealing that Miss Tina -- likely Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles -- recently made her dinner.

“Anyhoo.....I love you all very much! Talk soon! ❤️ (yes I need a fill and my roots need to be flat ironed....bye.....I haven’t lost my humor) ❤️,” she wrote. “Oh......Miss Tina cooked a HUGE meal for me the other night too, I just wanted to make y’all jealous!”

Since checking herself into a mental health facility earlier this month, the “Survivor” singer has given fans one other update on her life.

"I feel the [love]! I just wanted to let you guys know I'm better," she posted on her Instagram Story alongside a praying hands emoji. She later shared the same message on her Twitter, adding, "Progress not Perfection! ❤️."

