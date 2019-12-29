Detroit Lions Player Marvin Jones' 6-Month-Old Son Marlo Has Died

Marvin Jones is mourning the death of his youngest child.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver revealed on Instagram on Saturday that his 6-month-old son, Marlo, had died the day before.

In a devastating tribute to Marlo, Jones wrote, "Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son 'Marlito' has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us."

"Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️," he continued. "We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday."

Jones concluded, "We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings 👼🏽👼🏽."

The Detroit Lions released their own statement on Saturday, sharing their support for Jones and his wife Jazmyn following Marlo's death.



"Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time," the statement read. "Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support."

The Green Bay Packers, set to play against the Lions on Sunday, also wrote on Twitter, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the Jones family & the Lions organization during this difficult time."

Our deepest sympathies go out to the Jones family & the Lions organization during this difficult time. https://t.co/ogWBl3eiyj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 29, 2019

Marlo appeared with the rest of the Jones family in a sweet Christmas video the NFL player shared on Wednesday.

