'Dexter' Revival Starring Michael C. Hall Set at Showtime

Surprise! Dexter is back from the dead.

Michael C. Hall will return as serial killer Dexter Morgan for a 10-episode limited series at Showtime, it was announced Wednesday. He will be reunited once again with showrunner Clyde Phillips, who will helm the new project.

Filming is expected to begin in early 2021, with Showtime eyeing a potential premiere in the fall.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, in a statement. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Dexter debuted on Oct. 1, 2006 and ran for eight seasons, airing 96 episodes during its original run. Hall played Dexter, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. In the series finale, which aired more than seven years ago, Dexter is revealed to have faked his death following the passing of his sister, Debra, and is working under a new identity as a lumberjack in Oregon.

It earned Hall five straight Emmy nominations for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, from 2008 to 2012. He won a Golden Globe for his performance in 2010, alongside John Lithgow. The series was Emmy-nominated four times for Outstanding Drama Series from 2008 to 2011 and Golden Globe-nominated three times for Best Series from 2009 to 2011, and won the Peabody Award in 2008.

Dexter is executive produced by Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dexter' Star Michael C. Hall Marries Girlfriend Morgan Macgregor

Exclusive: Why 'Dexter' Continues to Fascinate

Why 'Dexter' Composer Used Human Bones for Music

'Dexter' Cast Dishes on Finale, Potential Spin-Off

Related Gallery