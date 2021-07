Diane Sawyer has broken her 14-month Twitter silence for a good reason! The 75-year-old journalist shared a funny clip from the season 2 premiere of the Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso.

In the clip, club owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) asks Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), "What do you say to a cocktail, Coach Lasso?" To which he replies, "The same thing I'd say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date, 'Yes please.'"

Sawyer clearly loved the reference, posting the video and writing, "Dear @TedLasso - I'm in. Your move."

Oh my…you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chance you like biscuits? https://t.co/TYbIGW3d8W — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) July 25, 2021

The series made history earlier this month by receiving 20 Emmy nominations -- the most for a comedy series in their first season.

