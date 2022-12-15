New Year’s Eve will be rocking from coast to coast thanks to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023! ABC and dick clark productions announced on Thursday that the performers will be hitting the stage in New York City Times Square.

Duran Duran, New Edition, BTS member j-hope, and Jax will all help ring in 2023 in the Big Apple.

Additionally, the special returns to Puerto Rico for the Spanish language countdown with Puerto Rican actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez as co-host. Puerto Rican singer and rapper Farruko will ring in the New Year as the headliner, taking the stage to perform a medley of his hits. The new year’s celebration in Puerto Rico will again take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile. The countdown will be the first and will occur at 11 p.m. EST/12:00 a.m. AST.

But that's not all! Seacrest -- who serves as an executive producer for the annual television event -- will be hosting Rockin’ Eve from Times Square in New York City, and will be joined by Liza Koszhy and Jessie James Decker, who are returning as Powerball co-hosts.

And for the first time, the special is expanding to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, where Ciara will MC the party and perform -- but she won't be the only one. Fitz and The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, TXT, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith will also entertain viewers with performances from Disneyland Resort.

Nearby in Los Angeles, DJ D-Nice will play co-host at the L.A. Party as Wiz Khalifa, FINNEAS, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre perform.

Meanwhile, Billy Porter will make his return as co-host live from New Orleans, where he will also a perform a medley of his hits.

The 2023 celebration will mark Seacrest’s 18th time hosting the New Year's Eve event, and it will be Porter’s fourth time on the special.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 will feature up to five-and-a-half hours of performances, and will give viewers a look at NYE celebrations from around the world. The annual event begins airing live Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8/7c on ABC.

