Talk about a blast from the past! Fans are going wild over a new Throwback Thursday video posted by Beyonce and Solange Knowles' father, Mathew Knowles, but not because it features footage of the young "Formation" singer.

"This week’s #throwbackthursday also comes from back in ’92. Beyonce was about 11 years old and already working hard. Here she is talking about getting over stage fright," Mathew captioned the clip.

The video cuts to an interview with the 11-year-old Queen Bey being interviewed with her girl group, Girls Tyme. But it is the interviewer who has garnered the most attention from viewers.

Decked out in some early '90s splendor is a woman who is the spitting image of famed momager Kris Jenner.

"We've got three lead singers and three lead dancers as they call it and they've been just practicing their hearts out, and this is... Beyonce?" the woman questions as the young Beyonce nods. "Now tell me about getting over the stage fright. How did this go from having fun and singing for a few people to where you're going to go out there and you're going to try to make it big?"

The nervous-looking Beyonce replies, "Well, I guess if we keep on practicing and practicing and we keep on performing and performing, the stage fright just fades away."

Beyonce featured footage from her Girls Tyme days in the music video for her hit song, "Flawless," but this clip was previously unseen.

Fans immediately started tagging Jenner and asking if she was the interviewer in the video. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn't answered on social media, but that hasn't stopped the theories. Many are doubtful due to the timing and location of the clip.

One person commented, "People. There's no way Kris was moonlighting as a local news anchor in Houston, thousands of miles away from her new husband (she and Bruce married in 91) and kids."

That doubter is, in fact, right as ET has learned that Jenner is not the one in the clip. A rep for Jenner confirms that she was not the one to interview Beyonce in the video.

But even though the interviewer is not the famous reality star, she certainly has a famous twin now!

