Diddy Spotted Kissing Joie Chavis in Italy

Looks like Diddy may have a new woman in his life. The 51-year-old mogul was snapped kissing and cuddling with model Joie Chavis on his mega yacht in Capri, Italy.

In the photos, Diddy, who currently goes by Sean "Love" Combs, locks lips with the 32-year-old model, who's clad in a bikini. The two appear close, as they hugged and showed plenty of PDA. Diddy has been in Italy since last month, supporting his 14-year-old twins, D'Lila and Jessie, as they walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.

Backgrid

Chavis has previously dated Bow Wow and Future. She shares her 10-year-old daughter, Shai, with Bow Wow, and her 2-year-old son, Hendrix, with Future. Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time Diddy has been tied to an ex of Future's. He was rumored to have dated Lori Harvey in 2019, when they were spotted hanging out in New York City together in matching outfits, though TMZ reported earlier in the year that sources said Harvey was a family friend.

On Tuesday, Chavis appeared unbothered by any chatter, Instagramming video of herself on Instagram dancing in a pool amid a stunning view.

In April, she addressed misconceptions about herself during a Question and Answer session on her YouTube channel.

"I'm not a gold digger," she said. "I've worked since I was 15. I take care of my kids. I don't get any child support. Repeat that, I don't get any child support. I don't really need to ask for certain things for my kids because I can do it myself. If their father wants to do things for them, then they do that on their own time. If they want to say, 'Here's some money for this or that,' then whatever. But I don't really ask for anything. I'm able to do everything on my own."

Meanwhile, Diddy was in a relationship with Cassie Ventura from 2007 to 2018. He has six children from previous relationships -- Justin, Christian, D'Lila, Jessie, and Chance, as well as Quincy, his late ex Kim Porter's son from a previous relationship with singer-producer Al B. Sure!, whom he adopted and raised.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Diddy's Rise to Icon: How Puff Daddy Turned Sean Combs Into a Legend This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Diddy's Daughters Follow in Late Mom Kim Porter's Footsteps

Diddy Posts Photo With Jennifer Lopez Amid Her Ben Affleck Reunion

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has a New Legal Name for His 'Love Era'

Related Gallery