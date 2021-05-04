Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has a New Legal Name for His 'Love Era'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is going by a new moniker. The 51-year-old mogul took to Instagram on Monday to show off his Florida driver's license that features his new middle name, Love. Comb's previous legal name was Sean John Combs.

The post also featured a photo of Combs writing the word "Love" alongside other past iterations of his name, which include Puffy, Puff Daddy and P. Diddy.

"Look what I just got in the mail today," he captioned the pics. "IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA."

Combs also shared a pic of the legal document that made his name change official, writing, "Imma need y’all to take me seriously on this one!!!"

While his name has legally changed, the music mogul's clothing line name, Sean John, currently remains the same.

In January 2020, a source confirmed to ET that Combs legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs the year prior. He filed a petition to change it in November 2019.

According to reports, Combs listed his reason for the switch as a "desire to change middle name" in the court docs.

In November 2017, Combs said in a video on Twitter that he was now going by "Love, aka, Brother Love" and would "not be answering" to any other names. He later revealed that he was "only joking," adding that the name "was just part of one of my alter egos."

"You can address me by any of my older names, but if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby," he said. "But I was only playing."

