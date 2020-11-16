Diddy Pays Tribute to Kim Porter on the 2nd Anniversary of Her Death

Diddy is remembering his late ex. The 51-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to Kim Porter on the two-year anniversary of her death. Kim, a model, died from lobar pneumonia in 2018. She was 47.

Kim and Diddy dated on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007. They shared three children together -- twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, both 13, and son Christian, 22. She also had a son, Quincy, 29, from a previous relationship.

In one of his posts, Diddy shared multiple black-and-white pics of their family together.

"QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER," he captioned the shots.

A follow-up post, once again in black-and-white, showed Kim happily twirling while wearing a maxi dress.

"The Ebony Goddess!!!" Diddy captioned the pic. "I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!! 💔."

In addition to Diddy's posts, Quincy shared a photo of himself and his late mom smiling together, adding heart and dove emojis in the caption.

At Kim's funeral, Diddy delivered an emotional eulogy praising his ex for helping him battle depression.

"Even though we wasn't together, she was that type of person," Diddy recalled. "She would come over and...she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.'"

