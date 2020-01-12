Dina Lohan Arrested on Suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated

Dina Lohan has been arrested.

Lindsay Lohan's mother was arrested in Merrick, New York, on Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, a rep for the Nassau County Police Department confirms to ET. ET has reached out to Dina's attorney for comment.

TMZ reports that Dina was driving a 2016 Mercedes vehicle on Saturday when she allegedly struck another car outside of an Outback Steakhouse restaurant. The television personality reportedly fled the scene, but was followed back to her Long Island home by the driver who she allegedly hit.

According to TMZ, police arrived soon after and attempted to test Dina for drugs and alcohol after seeing her display signs of intoxication. Dina reportedly refused to submit to the test and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, the outlet reports.

"The arrest of Dina Lohan is most unfortunate," Dina's attorney, Mark Jay Heller, told TMZ on Sunday. "She was not evaluated for alcohol content in her blood at the time she was arrested. We have interposed a not guilty plea at her arraignment to all six charges. We look forward to attending court this Wednesday to fight the case. I was successful in getting her out without bail. She was released without bail by the judge."

Dina was previously arrested in September 2013 for driving under the influence in Long Island. She reportedly accepted a plea deal, which included admitting guilt, and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, the revocation of her drivers license for one year and $3,000 fine.

