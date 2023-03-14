Diplo Recalls Sexual Encounters With Men, Says He's 'Not Not Gay'

Diplo is spilling the tea on his sex life.

During a new interview on Emily Ratajkowski's High Lowpodcast, the famed DJ opens up about his sexual encounters with men.

"I'm sure I've gotten a blow*** from a guy before," Diplo shares. "You're sure that's happened?" Ratajkowski asks. "And you just don't remember?"

"It happened. For sure," Diplo confirms.

"I don't know if it's gay unless you make eye contact while there's the blow*** happening," he continues. "I mean, getting a blow***'s not that gay, I think."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the 44-year-old DJ admits that he could see himself dating a couple of guys as long-term partners, though the music maker, who has historically dated women, did not put a label on his sexuality.

"I don't want to define that I'm gay," he tells Ratajkowski, "But, I think the best answer I have is that I'm not, not gay."

He continues, "There's a couple of guys that would be like -- I could date this guy. Life partner-wise. I'm not really aroused by men, that I know about."

What it comes down to it for him, Diplo says, it is the "vibe," more so than a person's gender.

While he has largely kept his dating life private, the "Lean On" producer has been linked to a few famous women over the years, including Katy Perry, who he dated back in 2014.

In 2020, he and fellow DJ, Chantel Jeffries, were seen packing on the PDA during a trip to Mexico, though the pair never officially confirmed their romance. Perfect Match star, Francesca Farago, however, did confirm her relationship with the DJ that same year, telling ET, that the pair dated "off and on for a very prolonged period of time."

A month later, Diplo confirmed on Instagram that he welcomed his third child, son Pace, with former Miss Universe pageant contestant Jevon King. He also shares sons Lockett, 13 and Lazer, 9, with ex Kathryn Lockhart.

And just last year, romance rumors swirled between Diplo and TikToker, Tinx, after the pair made several public outings together.

