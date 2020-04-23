Warning: Major Too Hot to Handle spoilers ahead! Do not proceed unless you've binge-watched all eight episodes of the Netflix dating series.

Who knew that a show focused all around sex and hooking up could end with a few couples forming serious, committed relationships?

If you've already watched the season finale of Too Hot to Handle, you know that Francesca Farago, 26, and Harry Jowsey, 22, (who were notorious for breaking Lana's rules!) left the show together. It's been approximately a year since filming wrapped, so we've been dying to know whether these two lovebirds are still together. ET exclusively spoke with Francesca and Harry via Zoom this month, where they spilled all the tea on everything that's happened post-show.

"I love him so much. It's actually crazy to think about, because the circumstances that we met are unlike any other. I think we are going to be connected for life," Francesca, originally from British Columbia, Canada, told ET's Lauren Zima. "It's hard being away from him because he is in Los Angeles and I am in Vancouver. But once this quarantine is over, we are going to move in together and it's going to be amazing and magical. We are going to get married and have kids!"

"Right when I met him, I'm like, 'That's it, you are all I need.' I think everything that happened [on the show] pushed us to get closer in the end," she continued. "There were a lot of mistakes made on both of our parts, but all of the crazy stuff we went through just ended up making us grow even stronger together."

While it's clear these two are very much still a couple, they solidified their relationship even more by getting matching tattoos, which they both showed off to ET's cameras!

"I visited her when I was in Ottawa, and it was something that we wanted to get for a while," said Harry, who's originally from Queensland, Australia. "We had a lot of negativity around our relationship. On the show, every time I was with her I was like, 'Look, let's stay positive and keep that mindset, because that's what's going to get us through.' So, it's just a nice little reminder to stay positive. And stay with Francesca!"

Francesca added that the lighting bolt idea came from the painting she drew during the Yoni Puja workshop with relationship expert Shan.

"There was a challenge where I had to draw him a painting. It was supposed to be my vagina, but it was like an interpretation of what I saw," she recalled. "I put little lightning bolts all over it, so it just kind of represented our experience as a whole together."

ETonline

Harry and Francesca also weren't shy about sharing some of the intimate details from the conversations they've had about their future together.

"We were talking last night about getting married so I can go across the border to see her," he said. "After the show, everything was like a roller coaster, and we actually broke up for a few months. We took a break, and then a few months ago, I got drunk in L.A. and texted her that I wanted to FaceTime her dog. I was like, 'Hey, I don't want to talk to you, can I just talk to your puppy?' So at that point we just started talking."

"Long story short, I flew her down, fell in love again and now we want to get married," he continued. "Right now, we just cherish each other that much more. We dated a few people in between, both of us, and I even said to the last girl I dated, I was like, 'Hey, look, I'm still madly in love with my ex, and I'm so sorry but we can't do this.' And here we are, better than ever!"

Harry said that although he's "definitely not" necessarily ready for marriage -- "I'm not ready for anything!" -- he was planning to use the $7,500 he won from the show to propose to Francesca in Paris, France. That was all put on hold, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I was going to surprise her and propose. I accidentally told her that was my plan from Day 1," he shared. "I legitimately am so much happier when I'm around her and having her in my life. So, let's go, sign me up!"

Netflix

Francesca agreed, telling ET she wants to use her prize money on something special with Harry. "Buying a place with Harry or spending time with him," she said. "It would have to involve him, that's the goal; to spend it together, to do something together."

Despite Harry only being 22, Francesca believes the love they share is special and has what it takes to last a lifetime. That being said, she did confess to having concerns about his young age when filming first began.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God, you are so young.' And I was like, 'I don't know,' because he would say, 'Oh, I am not having kids until I am 30,'" she remembered. "I was like, 'If you want to date me, it is going to be sooner. Like, sorry, I am not waiting until I am 35 to have kids, that is not happening.' But since then he always says, 'I want to propose to you, let's get you pregnant.'"

"After quarantine, it's probably going to be a few months [until I see her]," added Harry. "At that point, I'll probably be completely driven up the wall. So when I see her, I'll be wanting to put babies in her, and I'll be wanting to marry her."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind' Stars Lauren and Cameron Have a Message for the 'Too Hot to Handle' Cast (Exclusive)

'Too Hot to Handle' Cast Teases What to Expect From the No-Sex Dating Series

'Too Hot to Handle': Meet the Cast of Your Next Netflix Quarantine Obsession

'Too Hot to Handle' Cast Teases What to Expect From the No-Sex Dating Series (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery