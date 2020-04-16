Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton certainly know how instantly a reality TV show can turn their lives upside down!

Ahead of the Friday premiere of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle, ET exclusively caught up with the Love Is Blind couple via Zoom chat on Wednesday. The lovebirds shared some words of advice for the young stars of the new, "no sex allowed" dating series, about how to handle all the attention and fame that's coming their way.

"It's easy to internalize what other people say," Cameron explained. "You might read 99 positive comments from people, and one negative one, but that's the only one that you can remember."

"It's important to just keep in mind who you are," he continued. "And to trust your intuition."

Lauren and Cameron, who said "I do" on Love Is Blind, also shared some specific tips for the Too Hot to Handle cast members who may walk away from the villa with a partner. So, what's the secret to making a relationship work post-show?

"Always keep the communication open with your partner and just be supportive," Lauren advised. "Take time to really feed into each other, because sometimes when you get thrusted into the public eye, it's so easy to get lost in the internet and all this stuff. I think it's really important to be on the same page as your partner and take that time."

"Trust the relationship that you have with your partner," Cameron added. "If someone sees the show and says, 'Oh, it's weird the way you look at her, touch her,' or something, talk to your partner about it. Don't just assume that this random stranger on the internet is correct."

ET reported back in March that Love Is Blind has been renewed for a second season. Although Lauren and Cameron don't know too many details just yet (other than the fact that it will be set in Chicago), they said they'd love to play some kind of role in the sophomore season.

"Like the fairy pod mother and father. Yes, I coined a phrase," Lauren exclaimed. "Who knows better than us? We get it."

"We were down in the trenches of the pods with the rest of the crew, so we know what it is like," Cameron added. "We know what these guys are going through. I would love to kind of impart our advice on them while they are going through it."

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix, while all eight episodes of Too Hot to Handle drop Friday. In the meantime, hear more on what to expect from the new series in the video below!

