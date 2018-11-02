Who knew Tom Cruise was so tidy!

While on Late Night With Seth Meyers, director Doug Liman revealed what it was like sharing a house with Cruise and a writer while filming the 2017 flick, American Made, in order to help cut down on the costs of the movie.

"We were roommates from hell,” Liman -- who also directed Cruise in 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow -- admitted. "To be honest, I’m a little messy. Tom Cruise is kind of a neat freak, some might say OCD, when it comes to the dishes, and believes they should be scrubbed before they go in the dishwasher, which I don't."

The filmmaker further recalled, "We had trouble hiring a maid so we actually had a chore chart in the house. When it was my turn to do the dishes, I would hide them in the pantry bar sink -- but Tom doesn’t miss a thing."

It wasn’t just Liman’s messiness that affected their living situation. Cruise’s longtime star status also didn’t help matters.

"No one’s ever said no to that guy,” Liman said of the A-list star, remembering a time when the two played tennis on a court in their backyard. According to the 53-year-old director, Cruise hit a ball out of the white lines and didn’t understand why Liman had said the shot was out.

"I said, ‘Your shot was out, that’s my point,’ and I realized no one had ever told him his shots were out,'" he told Meyers, laughing. "I was like, ‘It’s not your fault. You’ve been a movie star for so long that no one ever probably pointed out to you that your ball has to land within the white lines.'"

