Director Doug Liman Details ‘Roommates From Hell’ Living Situation With Tom Cruise
Who knew Tom Cruise was so tidy!
While on Late Night With Seth Meyers, director Doug Liman revealed what it was like sharing a house with Cruise and a writer while filming the 2017 flick, American Made, in order to help cut down on the costs of the movie.
"We were roommates from hell,” Liman -- who also directed Cruise in 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow -- admitted. "To be honest, I’m a little messy. Tom Cruise is kind of a neat freak, some might say OCD, when it comes to the dishes, and believes they should be scrubbed before they go in the dishwasher, which I don't."
The filmmaker further recalled, "We had trouble hiring a maid so we actually had a chore chart in the house. When it was my turn to do the dishes, I would hide them in the pantry bar sink -- but Tom doesn’t miss a thing."
It wasn’t just Liman’s messiness that affected their living situation. Cruise’s longtime star status also didn’t help matters.
"No one’s ever said no to that guy,” Liman said of the A-list star, remembering a time when the two played tennis on a court in their backyard. According to the 53-year-old director, Cruise hit a ball out of the white lines and didn’t understand why Liman had said the shot was out.
"I said, ‘Your shot was out, that’s my point,’ and I realized no one had ever told him his shots were out,'" he told Meyers, laughing. "I was like, ‘It’s not your fault. You’ve been a movie star for so long that no one ever probably pointed out to you that your ball has to land within the white lines.'"
