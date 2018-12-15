Stoney Westmoreland has been arrested for allegedly trying to seduce a minor, ET confirms.

The Disney Channel actor, who plays the grandfather, Henry "Ham" Mack, on the show, Andi Mack, was arrested on Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the series films. Soon after, he was fired from the sitcom. ET has reached out to Westmoreland's rep for comment.

"Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City today," a Disney Channel spokesperson told ET. "Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week."

Westmoreland, 48, was charged with four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor and one count of enticing a minor by internet or text, both of which are third-degree felonies. An affidavit filed in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court, and obtained by Utah TV station KSL, alleged that Westmoreland began communicating online with a person he believed was only 13 years old “on an Internet app used for dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.”

Utah police claim that Westmoreland sent pornographic photos to the user, and asked that person to engage in acts with him and to send nude photos. The Salt Lake City Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force arrested Westmoreland when he took a ride-sharing service to pick up the person, according to the affidavit.

Westmoreland has a long career as an actor, writer, director and producer, and has appeared on shows like Scandal, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Gilmore Girls and NCIS.

