Disney+ has entered the game.



Disney's new streaming service debuted on Tuesday, and launched with some of their strongest content. The service, which launched shows like The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is available to customers for $6.99 per month or $69.99 for one year.



Over a dozen projects will launch with Disney+ this month, and several others will join the slate in December and early next year. From original movies to anticipated series, here's what you need to know about the Disney+ slate coming this year and beyond.

The Mandalorian: Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, The Mandalorian follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Premiere date: Tuesday, Nov. 12

Hour-long series

Stars Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano opened up to ET at the series' Los Angeles press day on Oct. 19. "You can't begin to imagine the level of art and technology that is being put into this production and the different departments. I wouldn't even know how to name them, break them down, there's got to be so many of them with, to create the world that we're in and you're standing in the center of it and playing, you know, and telling a story and you just can't believe it," Pascal marveled.

For Carano, playing her character Cara Dune was "a different level that I've never experienced." "I just absolutely love playing her and it's one of those... usually after you put on the armor, after a couple days you're like, 'OK.' Like, the first couple days you're like, 'Wow, this is new.' And then you're like, 'Oh my gosh, it's wearing on me!' Like, when I put on her outfit I'm like, 'I want to put it on again,' and I did that for a long time. I just absolutely love it," she shared.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The 10-episode scripted series, set at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they countdown to opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical.

Premiere date: Friday, Nov. 8 (on ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform); Tuesday, Nov. 12 (on Disney+). The first episode will premiere on launch day. The second episode will release on Friday, Nov. 15 with subsequent episodes weekly.

Half-hour series

High School Musical star Corbin Bleu served as ET's special correspondent at the show's L.A. press day on Oct. 19, where he surprised the cast. Star Sofia Wylie explained how their show differs from Bleu's original: "The Musical: The Series is about a group of students, which are us, and amazing teachers, who go to East High, where the original High School Musical was shot. Their drama teacher realizes they've never put on a production of High School Musical. So, they end up doing auditions, and that's where all the kind of drama unfolds. I think it's really cool because we're not trying to recreate anything."

"It's such a big honor to be continuing the High School Musical franchise because, obviously, it was just so integral to our childhoods and just is one of the most successful D-COMs. We definitely pay homage to it in a lot of different ways," Olivia Rodrigo told ET at D23 in August.

"It's brand new characters, brand new music, still having some of the old stuff in there, and the way we do it is very self-aware. We acknowledge the old one, but it's our own, completely separate thing," Joshua Bassett added.

Lady and the Tramp: In the timeless retelling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.

Premiere date: Tuesday, Nov. 12

Original movie

ET was on the set of the live-action remake, where Justin Theroux shared how joining the film was a no-brainer. "When I first heard about it, I was like, 'Oh my god, of course!' I love Lady and the Tramp," he said. "I have a soft spot for dogs just in general."

"I mean, when they're together eating the spaghetti, I think that sort of evokes so much for so many people," Tessa Thompson recalled.

That iconic scene was recreated with licorice for the real-life dogs on set; Theroux and Thompson bonded a different way.

"We actually met in London previously and hung out together and it was sort of one of those happy accidents where we were like, 'Oh my god, we're gonna be working together!' So, we had the good fortune of having some good social time together and then this," Theroux told ET at the movie's New York City press day on Oct. 22.

"And the cool thing is that we were always in the studio together, which sometimes is rare. Sometimes when you get these performances, people are in different countries or don't have the opportunity to meet, but we were together, which meant we got to do lots of improv and figure out scenes sort of while we were going and come to know each other," Thompson added.



The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Through Goldblum’s always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems in this new 12-episode series.

Premiere date: Tuesday, Nov. 12

Hour-long docuseries

Jeff Goldblum explained what the series was all about while speaking with ET at D23 in August. "It's me, as the title implies, taking you through the world each week to visit and investigate a different thing, object, phenomenon, like ice cream, jewelry, tattoos... things like that," he shared. "And then I take you through and I have an unexpected and interesting encounter with people in the field. And that's it, and we reveal some interesting facts about its history and science."

Noelle: In the upcoming holiday comedy, Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something “important” like her beloved brother, Nick, who will take over from their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away…but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.

Premiere date: Tuesday, Nov. 12

Original movie

Anna Kendrick and Billy Eichner got honest with ET at D23 about what it was like filming the movie. "Honestly, we just sat around and waited for Shirley MacLaine to tell the next story about her unbelievable life and career," Kendrick gushed of the experience.

"If you're in a movie with Shirley MacLaine, you only wanna talk to Shirley MacLaine. She's a legend, you know? And Bill Hader was there and Julie Hagerty was there. It's a really amazing cast," Eichner added.

Encore!: The Kristen Bell-hosted series brings together former castmates of high school musicals, tasking them with recreating their original performance years after they last performed it, in a high school reunion like no other.

Premiere date: Tuesday, Nov. 12

Hour-long docuseries

Additional series launching Nov. 12 include Disney Family Sundays, The Imagineering Story, Marvel's Hero Project, Pixar in Real Life and Weird But True! (season 2). Short series Forky Asks a Question and SparkShorts will also launch Nov. 12, while One Day at Disney will launch Dec. 3. The movie Togo, starring Willem Dafoe, will debut Dec. 13.

The Disney+ slate of series and movies will expand next year, with Diary of a Female President, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Lizzie McGuire and more.

See more on Disney+ in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Star Wars Celebration: 8 Things We Learned From 'The Mandalorian' Panel

'Lizzie McGuire's' Family Joins Hilary Duff's Disney+ Revival Series -- See the Pic!

Streaming Services: Your Guide to Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix and More

Related Gallery