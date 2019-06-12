Divorce is returning for season 3 -- and bringing more laughs about starting over and coming together in the wake of a split.

The third season of the HBO comedy premieres on July 1, as Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church reprise their roles as Frances and Robert Dufresne, a long-married couple who divorced in the wake of Frances' infidelity. The new episodes find them encountering "several bombshell surprises that have spun their post-divorce lives in completely unexpected directions."

"The fabric of our family is changing," Frances announces in the first season 3 trailer, which features the pair moving on with their lives and their new respective partners -- Becki Newton returns as Robert's girlfriend, Jackie, and James Lesure joins the cast as Frances' new love interest, Henry.

However, it's not all smooth sailing. The former couple also have to deal with the struggles of co-parenting their kids, Lila (Sterling Jerins) and Tom (Charlie Kilgore), with some less-than-helpful input from their new significant others. In one scene from the trailer, Tom feuds with his mother over attending college, pointing that Jackie "says it's a waste of time," which leads Frances to storm over and confront her husband's partner.

"I'm not allowed to have a conversation with him in my own home?" Jackie asks, disbelieving.

"Exactly!" Frances fires back.

The show also features a stellar supporting cast, which includes Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Amy Sedaris and more.

Divorce season 3 premieres July 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

