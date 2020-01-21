DJ Khaled and Wife Nicole Tuck Welcome Second Son: 'Another One!'

Father of Asahd and another one! DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, have welcomed their second child.

On Monday, the 44-year-old record executive and producer, whose full name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, took to Instagram to share the happy news with his fans.

"DR JIN said you ready," he captioned a photo of himself with a doctor at the hospital and an open palm emoji.

He also shared a shot of himself grinning with his hand behind his head as he looked in awe.

In the final photo, DJ Khaled posed, high-fiving the doctor with the caption, "THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN ! 🤲🏽ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The couple welcomed a baby boy, but DJ Khaled has yet to share any photos of the little guy or his name. Back in September, the proud dad shared the news that their family was growing with a sweet video of Nicole getting an ultrasound as their son, Asahd, watched.

The 3-year-old cutie kept repeating, "Another one," which has become a special catchphrase for the family's new baby.

DJ Khaled couldn't help but gush over his wife's pregnant belly back in September when speaking with ET, "Another one, know what I'm saying? I love my queen, I love my son, I can't wait to meet my new son. I love him."

For more from DJ Khaled, watch the clip below:

