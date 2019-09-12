DJ Khaled Announces He's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Nicole Tuck

It's "another one" for DJ Khaled!

The 43-year-old hitmaker announced on Thursday that he and his wife, Nicole Tuck, are expecting their second child together, a baby boy. The couple is already parents to their 2-year-old son, Asahd.

Khaled shared a video of Tuck getting an ultrasound on Instagram, while he and Asahd look on.

"Asahd, look at your brother! Wow," he says.

Later, Asahd adorably repeats his dad's famous catchphrase.

"Daddy, another one," he says. "Another one."

In the caption of the sweet video, Khaled says he's feeling more "inspired than ever."

"God is the greatest," he writes. "All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy."

"I'm feeling more inspired than ever now," he continues. "As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world! #FAMILY God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD,ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! 🙏🏽🤲🏽🙏🏽🦁🦁🤰😀❤️🎉 MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #WETHEBEST!"

ET spoke with Khaled backstage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey last month, where he talked about working with the late Nipsey Hussle on their song, "Higher." Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

DJ Khaled Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle With 'SNL' Performance

DJ Khaled Honors Nipsey Hussle in New 'Higher' Music Video Featuring the Late Rapper & John Legend

DJ Khaled Shares the Sweet Reason He Chose to Host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (Exclusive)

Related Gallery