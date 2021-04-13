DMX's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom is getting a permanent tribute to the late rapper.

New York-based tattoo artist Krystal Kills posted a photo of Desiree's forearm where a tattoo reading, "Dog Love" sits over a large "X."

"Dog Love" is the name of DMX's 2006 song and the "X" was drawn in the same font the late performer used to stylize his stage name.

"I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened," Krystal wrote. "Your light was unmatchable. 🙏🏽 @desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I’m glad I got to witness it."

DMX, who's real name is Earl Simmons, shared 4-year-old son Exodus with Desiree.

"The world lost an icon but also a great father," Krystal wrote. "Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX. Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. 🕊🙏🏽 You moved the world and left your mark."

DMX died at the age of 50 last Friday at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York. He had suffered a heart attack, according to multiple reports, and was first rushed to the hospital on April 2.

A vigil was held last week for the rapper as he continued to fight for his life, in a touching moment, DMX's ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, with whom he shared four children, held Desiree close as the two women became emotional.

