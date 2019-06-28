Duane "Dog" Chapman is remembering his late wife.

The 66-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Twitter on Thursday to share a sweet video of Beth Chapman, who died earlier this week after a battle with cancer. In the clip, Beth is seen looking happy and healthy as she sings Bruno Mars' 2016 song, "Perm."

While wearing an all black look -- including bedazzled pants -- Beth is really feeling the tune, belting out the track into the microphone as she dances in a restaurant as people watch on and join in.

"People have asked me.. What is something fans do not know about Beth... Here you go ❤️," Duane captioned the clip.

The post came shortly after Duane praised his late wife, who was 51 at the time of her death, to reporters outside their home in Hawaii.

"She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long. And the reason she fought, she liked life, but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her," he told Hawaii News Now. "One of the last things she said [was], 'This is a test of my faith.' She had faith and then that was it."

"... There's things you go through when you're dying, like steps. Like you do when you lose someone. You get mad at them and then you go through all these steps," he continued. "Well, the last step when you're dying is to accept it. And she said to me the other day, 'Honey, that last step I ain't taking.' Go Bethy."

"... It's a hard fight. She fought hard," he added. "... I loved her so much. 'As Lazareth lay,' Jesus said, 'He's not dead, he's sleepeth.' My final words are Beth isn't dead, she sleepeth."

Beth, who will be cremated, is set to be remembered with two memorial services; the first will be a gathering in Hawaii on Saturday, and the second will be held in Colorado on a date that's yet to be announced.

Watch the video below for more on the Chapman family.

