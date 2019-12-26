Beth Chapman has not been forgotten by her family this holiday season. The reality star and wife of Duane "Dog" Chapman passed away this past June at the age of 51 after a battle with lung cancer.

On Christmas Day, Beth's stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, who is known as Baby Lyssa on A&E TV's Dog the Bounty Hunter, took to Instagram to share a throwback shot of her stepmother.

"Nothing is the same without you. Merry Christmas in Heaven @mrsdog4real 🎄🎁 I bet you have the biggest tree ever," Baby Lyssa captioned the post.

She also thanked her Twitter followers for their support at the holidays, writing, "My Twitter family makes me feel like I have a whole other family. Thank you all, your words and kindness mean the world to me," she wrote.

My Twitter family makes me feel like I have a whole other family. Thank you all, your words and kindness mean the world to me. ❤️ — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) December 26, 2019

Lyssa also shared a photo with her fiancee, Leiana Evensen, and her daughter Madalynn sitting by the Christmas tree.

ET spoke with Dog earlier this month about his family's holiday plans in light of the loss of Beth.

"For the holidays, probably half of us, including me, will be in Colorado, and then the other half is in Hawaii, and of course Leland is in Alabama," Duane said at the time. "So this year, everybody's all spread out."

Duane also opened up about Beth's daughters struggling without their mom at the holidays.

"Beth knew every single [Christmas song], and she made us all listen to Christmas songs like two weeks before Christmas. As we decorated the tree, she'd put on Christmas songs. Every night before we went to bed she'd put them on," he recalled. "So I think the girls are taking it the hardest without being able to sing with mom."

