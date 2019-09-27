Duane "Dog" Chapman is opening up about his recent health scare.

In a sneak peek of Monday's The Dr. Oz Show, the reality star reveals he was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism -- a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot -- after being hospitalized. He's also told by Dr. Oz that he's a "ticking time bomb" and better seek the help he needs before things get more dire.

"You’re a ticking time bomb. You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now," Dr. Oz tells Duane, who was hospitalized earlier this month for chest pains. "Fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctor, that means you have to do your own doctoring."

Duane's beloved wife, Beth Chapman, died in June after a battle with cancer. During ET's exclusive sit-down with the Dog's Most Wanted star following Beth's death, he shared that he had a "whole new look on life" and wasn't scared of dying.

"People would say I lived a long and great life, sometimes a hard life," he said, explaining that while he has no suicidal thoughts, he's "ready" to join Beth.

However, when opening up to Dr. Oz, Duane takes back those words, admitting that he was scared of death.

"All the time, I stick my foot in my mouth, and I said after Beth left, 'I'm not afraid to die.' Oh, I was afraid to die," he revealed. "I said, 'Please, let go of my heart, honey. Quit squeezing my heart.' So, I take that back. I'm not afraid to go, I don't want to."

Earlier this month, the television star was hospitalized after feeling pain in his chest. A rep for Duane said that he was doing well after being discharged.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably,” the rep told ET in a statement. “He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love and encouragement."

Duane then shared in another interview that, while he's still undergoing tests to determine the cause of the scare, it feels "much better now." He also reiterated the severe grief he's continuing to suffer in the wake of his wife's death.

"I'm going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn't help," Duane said in an interview with Colorado's FOX31 and Channel 2. "I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it's going to heal."

