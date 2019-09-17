Duane "Dog" Chapman has returned home from the hospital and is “resting comfortably,” ET has learned.

The television star was hospitalized over the weekend after feeling pain in his chest. The scare came just months after the death of his wife, Beth.

On Tuesday, a rep for Chapman, 66, said that he was doing well after being discharged.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably,” the rep told ET in a statement. “He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love and encouragement.”

“While he is following doctor's orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG'S ORDERS and watch Dog's Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America,” the statement continued.

A source familiar with the situation tells ET that Chapman checked out of a Colorado hospital late on Monday night, after doctors determined that the pain he had experienced was caused by high blood pressure and stress.

The source says that after going to hospital, Chapman underwent an angiogram, which came back clear, and that he would not require any surgery.

In addition to grieving his wife and facing health battles, Chapman also recently had to deal with thieves breaking into his merchandise store, which featured a makeshift memorial to Beth.

“The thieves not only took new merchandise but they took items that personally belonged to Beth," a source told ET. "Mementos that were part of a makeshift memorial [inside the store] were also taken."

“Dog is devastated," the source added, noting that while there was thousands of dollars worth of damage, the emotional toll was proving greater. "He’s distraught."

