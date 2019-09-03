Dog the Bounty Hunter is getting candid about his loneliness after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

ET's Kevin Frazier exclusively sat down with Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman on Tuesday, as he opened up about life two months after Beth's death. For Duane, the hardest part is being alone.

"It's really hard alone, because as soon as you get alone, bam, it hits you. So, I try not to be alone," he revealed, adding that his bounty-hunting team and children have been looking out for him. "Sometimes they know I gotta be alone, but it hurts worse or you feel it more when you're all alone."

Beth died on June 26, following her battle with cancer. She was 51. Her fight against the disease will be documented on Duane's new series, Dog's Most Wanted, despite Duane's concerns.

"She goes, 'Listen, I'm showing it, Big Daddy,'" he recalled. "It wasn't me that wanted to show some of the stuff... Some of the stuff she let them in the room to see, I was completely flabbergasted, and I'd never spoke to her about it because I didn't want to get her upset. But I would stand back and watch behind the camera, when the camera's pointing, and thinking, 'Dear God, I would not do this.'"

"There's no way I would have done that. I would have, you know, 'Rest in peace, see you later,'" Duane said.

Despite his feelings in the moment, the TV star says he plans to watch Beth's battle play out onscreen. "The cancer thing, I see why victims of tragedies become advocates," he shared. He's got his "box of Kleenex" ready for Wednesday's premiere.

"It's an emotional roller coaster ride," Duane said, getting emotional as he remembered trying to be "heroic" for his late wife.

"I did all these heroic things for her because I got loving, physical, kissy-kissy from her, and, 'Big Daddy, I'm so proud of you,'" he expressed. "That's why I was such a nut because I had to impress her... So, I'm still doing that. I'm not gonna jump in front of no train, but I'm still [putting myself out there]."

Duane doesn't plan to get married again, but he hasn't ruled out dating. He said women he's been photographed with lately aren't his girlfriends, but he's not against playing tricks on the paparazzi.

"I walk by all these girls... I said, 'Hey, Mama, I'll make you famous,'" he shared. "They're not really my girlfriends. I'm not saying I'm not gonna have one, 'cause I will, [but] I'm not gonna get married."

Duane said that he and Beth discussed him moving on romantically, and she told him to never take her name off his chest or tie the knot with someone else. "There will never be another Mrs. Dog," he said, adding that he's not sure how long it'll be before he pursues a serious relationship.

"Each religion, as I look to God for answers, has a different answer. I am so lonely," Duane shared.

Dog's Most Wanted premieres Wednesday on WGN America.

