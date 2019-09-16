Duane 'Dog' Chapman Hospitalized After Heart Emergency

Just a few months after the death of his wife, Beth, Duane "Dog" Chapman is dealing with health problems of his own.

The reality TV star was hospitalized this weekend after suffering a heart emergency, a source close to Chapman tells ET. The source says that Chapman was taken to the hospital from his home in Colorado after experiencing a pain in his chest, adding that doctors are currently running further tests on his heart. TMZ was first to report the news.

A rep for Chapman tells ET, "I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes - keep 'em coming."

It's been a rough few months for Chapman, following his wife's death in June. Most recently, the bounty hunter was left "devastated" after thieves broke into his merchandise store in Colorado, which he owned with Beth and featured a makeshift memorial to her after her death.

"Not only did the thieves take thousands of dollars of clothing, these criminals took priceless personal belongings of our beloved Beth, including tributes to her kindly left by our amazing fans," the Chapman family told ET in a statement. "We are working with our friends in law enforcement to find these perpetrators, and are offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information about their identity. To who ever did this, you better watch out. Dog is coming for you."

According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, an employee of Chapman's stopped by the Edgewater, Colorado, merchandise store to get some work done and upon entering, immediately realized the store had been ransacked.

“The thieves not only took new merchandise but they took items that personally belonged to Beth," said the source, who also claims the items of Beth’s that were stolen included some of her bounty-hunting gear. "Mementos that were part of a makeshift memorial [inside the store] were also taken."

The source tells ET that the damage that was done is in the thousands, but the emotional toll was much higher.

“Dog is devastated," the source added. "He’s distraught."

ET spoke with Chapman in July, shortly after his wife's memorial, where he opened up about how difficult it was to get back to his routine without the love of his life.

"I haven't gotten past the place where I'm [not] putting a pillow where she was and covering it up," he told ET's Kevin Frazier during an intimate sit-down at his Colorado home. "And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn't register that [it] ain't her. I'm still there."

Chapman also opened up about how his wife's death was affecting his own health, noting that he had lost 17 pounds since Beth's passing. "I can't eat. Two bites, I'm full. I got to force feed myself like I force fed her," he admitted.

He also explained that his wife used to help him order his food in dimly-lit restaurants, but now he "can't see the freakin' menu."

"I would go, 'What do I want today, honey?' and she would name two things," he explained. "I never ordered…I'm having a hard time ordering food. I've lost 17 pounds. Chewing ice helps, and I've lost 17 pounds in about two weeks."

Watch the video below for more on the couple, who can still be seen together in new episodes of their reality show, Dog's Most Wanted.

