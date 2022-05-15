Doja Cat Explains Why She Pounded Her Drink Before Her 2022 Billboard Music Awards Speech (Exclusive)
Why Doja Cat Pounded Her Drink Before Billboard Music Awards Spe…
Doja Cat has been cleaning up at awards shows recently, and Sunday's Billboard Music Awards was no exception!
The "Kiss Me More” songstress took home multiple awards during the big show, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. During her second acceptance speech of the night, she drew attention from fans by first downing a drink she had before taking to the stage after her name was called.
Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura after the show, Doja Cat explained that it was because she wasn't really expecting to win -- or even aware of what was going on at that exact moment.
"I'm briefed on things, like there's things that I know, like when I'm nominated and things like that. But my mind is in other places. Like, 'Oh my god, Janet Jackson is 10 feet away from me.' And 'Oh my god, Mary J. Blige has also been 10 feet away from me for the last, how long have we been here?' And so my mind is on everything else."
"But then when it happens, [I go blank]," she explained. "So I was shocked and I ran up. And I was like, 'I need something.' Because I felt like my first speech was flat, a little bit? I don't know. But it was great. It was amazing."
She also made sure to not use the restroom when her category was being announced -- like she did at the GRAMMY Awards earlier this year, when she almost missed getting the chance to deliver an acceptance speech.
"Yeah! I learned!" She told ET with a laugh. "I learned from my mistakes!"
As for how she plans on commemorating her big wins, Doja Cat summed up her ideal post-show celebration with one simple word, "Bathtub."
For more on the big winners at this year's Billboard Music Awards, check out the full list here!
