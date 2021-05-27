Doja Cat Slays in Sheer Dress at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Doja Cat is serving a sheer moment at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The "Kiss Me More" singer hit the red carpet in a green, floor length sheer gown for Thursday night's awards show, hosted by Usher. The singer accessorized her look with gold jewelry and green, platform heels.

Doja Cat is nominated for Best New Pop Artist as well as TikTok Bop of the Year for "Say So." In addition to her nominations, she will be performing at the awards show.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande kicked off the show with a duet of "Save your Tears." Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Twenty One Pilots, Megan Thee Stallion and many others are also set to perform at Thursday's show, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

