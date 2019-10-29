After teasing a possible 9 to 5 sequel for some time, Dolly Parton has some unexpected news.

The country music queen shined at the red carpet premiere of her new Netflix anthology series, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, at her signature theme park Dollywood in Tennessee on Tuesday, and she opened up to ET's Keltie Knight about the long-anticipated sequel to her beloved 1980 comedy.

According to Parton, she and her former co-stars -- Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda -- have "dropped that whole idea."

"I don't think we're going to do the sequel," Parton, 73, shared. "We never could get the script where it was enough different than the first one, and that one turned out so good."

However, that doesn't mean that fans of the trio of celebrated actresses are out of luck entirely. As Parton explained, they are all still down to collaborate in the future.

"We're thinking we might do a completely different thing together, Jane, Lily and I," Parton shared. "We may do something different altogether, but I don't think we'll continue with [the sequel]."

Talk of a sequel has been circulating for several years, and Parton officially confirmed that they were considering a script back in March 2018 while sitting down with ABC News' Nightline.

"All these years we've talked about doing a sequel to 9 to 5, but it never made any real sense," Parton shared. "Until just recently [with] all the equal work for equal pay and all the harassment in the workplace [backlash] -- we decided that we are going to try to do another one."

Days later, ET sat down with Tomlin at the Grace and Frankie panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, and she addressed the potential sequel.

"A script is being written and we’ll see," Tomlin said. "You never know."

Meanwhile, Parton's been busy working on her Netflix series Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, an anthology musical dramedy series that tells the behind-the-scenes stories and inspirations behind the music legend's most beloved songs.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings launches Nov. 22 on Netflix with eight episodes: "These Old Bones," "If I Had Wings," "JJ Sneed," "Jolene," "Cracker Jack," "Sugar Hill," "Down From Dover" and "Two Doors Down." Check out the video below to hear more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Dolly Parton Wanted Miley Cyrus to Play Jolene in 'Heartstrings' Before It Went to Julianne Hough Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Behind the Scenes of Dolly Parton and Galantis' Music Video for 'Faith' (Exclusive)

Scarlett Johansson Reacts to Dolly Parton Wanting Her to Portray Her in a Biopic (Exclusive)

Lily Tomlin Jokes She 'May Not Live to See' '9 to 5' Sequel With Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton

Jane Fonda Gives '9 to 5' Reboot Update!

Related Gallery