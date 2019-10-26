Dolly Parton and Galantis can do it all!

The 73-year-old singer has already taken country music by storm, as well as tackled Christian and pop. Now, she's stepping into the world of dance music by teaming up with the GRAMMY-nominated duo for a new song titled "Faith" featuring Mr. Probz. Only ET was on set with Parton and Galantis in Tennessee for the filming of their dynamic music video, directed by Dano Cerny.

"I thought, 'Why can't I fit in there? I've been everywhere else. Why can't I go there?'" Parton expressed while on the set. The hip-shaking visual sees Parton as a bus driver, as the passengers bust their best choreographed moves.

"I'm driving the bus, and I guess it's kinda like traveling life's highways," she said, adding, "If I was the bus driver, I'd have to shine."

And shine she does in a stylish bedazzled white jumpsuit with a matching hat. "I can't dance," Parton admitted, adding, "They surrounded me with such good dancers, so it made me look like I was all into that."

Meanwhile in a statement, Galantis expressed the importance of creating music they are passionate about.

"It’s important for us to have meaning behind our music” explained Galantis. “Our album Church doesn’t necessarily refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity. Whether it’s advocating peace, change, or just lifting each other up – that is our ‘Faith’ and ‘Church.’"

"Faith," out now, is an uplifting call for unity and hope. So how did the collab come to be?

"This collaboration started with me dreaming about working with Dolly Parton," Galantis' Christian Karlsson told ET. The artist then reached out to the country super star, who was all in!

Expect even more new music from Galantis, whose forthcoming album, titled Church, has been announced for early next year.

