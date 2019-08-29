It's Dolly Parton like you've never seen her before!

The legendary singer teamed up with Australian Christian rock duo For King & Country on a remix of their song, "God Only Knows," and only ET has the exclusive behind-the-scenes video.

"This song was Heaven-sent," Parton says in the clip. "I wanted to be a part of it because it just speaks to so many people out there that are having a hard time going through rough times."

To illustrate that message of redemption, Parton pulled double duty in the music video; she starred as herself and and as a prostitute, complete with fishnet stockings and a gold mini-skirt.

The music video came together after For King & Country's Joel and Luke Smallbone reached out to Parton hoping she'd sing on a remix of the song, which they released earlier this year. The deal was sealed over Skype, when she was in Nashville and they were in Los Angeles.

"It's a beautiful song and I love singin' it with them," Parton tells ET. "I think we need this song this day and time."

The video for "God Only Knows" premieres tonight.

