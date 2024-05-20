Dolly Parton is grieving her 9 to 5 co-star, Dabney Coleman.

The country music star took to Instagram Monday morning to share how she's feeling about the death of Coleman.

"Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend," Parton wrote. "He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5. He was funny, deep and smart. We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly as many people will."

She signed the message "Love, Dolly" and left a single red heart in the caption.

Coleman's daughter, Quincy Coleman, confirmed in a statement to ET that the actor died "peacefully" at age 92 on May 16.

"My Father, Dabney Wharton Coleman, took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely at 92 in his Santa Monica home on Thursday May 16th, 2024 at 1:50pm," the statement read. "My father crafted his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity."

"As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery," the statement continued. "A teacher, a hero, and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy...eternally."

An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Parton starred alongside Coleman in 9 to 5, which also included Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the cast. The original film saw the iconic trio teaming up for revenge against their sexist boss, played by Coleman.

A remake of the 1980 classic is in the works. It is set to be produced by Jennifer Aniston and written by Diablo Cody.

Tomlin paid tribute to the actor after his death by sharing a memorable 9 to 5 scene Friday afternoon.

"We just loved him," she penned on X.

Coleman also appeared in such movies as The Towering Inferno, Tootsie, The Beverly Hillbillies, You've Got Mail and Where the Red Fern Grows. On the TV side, he first appeared on Naked City in 1961. Roles on The Outer Limits, The Donna Reed Show, I Dream of Jeannie, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Diff'rent Strokes and Buffalo Bill followed.

His last role came in 2019 when he played John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) dad on Yellowstone.

Coleman is survived by his children -- Meghan, Kelly, Randy and Quincy; and his grandchildren -- Hale and Gabe Torrance, Luie Freundl, and Kai and Coleman Biancaniello.

