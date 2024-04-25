Jennifer Aniston to Produce '9 to 5' Reimagining

Jennifer Aniston may currently be on The Morning Show, but for her next project, she'll be working a little bit later! The actress and her Echo Films production company are currently developing a reimagining of 9 to 5 for 20th Century Studios, ET confirmed on Thursday.

Juno and Jennifer's Body writer Diablo Cody is currently working on the script, however, plot details on how the creative team plans to update the beloved 1980 workplace comedy -- starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton -- are being kept under wraps for now.

The original film saw the iconic trio teaming up for revenge against their sexist blowhard boss, played by Dabney Coleman. Parton performed the titular song for the 9 to 5 soundtrack, which became a lasting hit in its own right.

Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in '9 to 5.' - 20th Century Fox

Rumors of a sequel bringing back the original cast have long circulated -- especially when Fonda and Tomlin teamed up for their lauded Netflix comedy series, Grace and Frankie.

However, when ET spoke with the duo at the premiere of their sports comedy 80 for Brady in January 2023, Tomlin gave "50-50" odds when asked about the trio making another film together.

"We always are holding that secret little sequel," she teased. "We're trying to make it happen before one of us checks out, so we hope we pull it off."

"We haven't been able to get a script that we were satisfied with," Fonda admitted. "If you don't have the script, you can't start."

The trio did have a mini reunion on the Grace and Frankie series finale in 2022. However, Parton's brief appearance as an angel wasn't nearly enough for fans -- the actresses themselves included!

"Dolly is so much fun to be with," Fonda raved. "She has such a great sense of humor and such a deep soul. She's very smart and very, very generous and kind and she loves her fans so much. I don't know I've, I've really- I love her and admire her and respect her very much."

As for Aniston, she previously worked with Parton on the 2018 film Dumplin'. Aniston starred in and produced the film -- about a small town mother and daughter who butt heads over a local pageant -- while Parton provided the soundtrack, including six original new songs.

