Dolly Parton Reveals Her Husband Isn’t a Fan of Her Music

Believe it or not, Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, isn’t all that high on her music!



On Monday, the 73-year-old country music icon was on Good Morning Britain to discuss the premiere of 9 to 5: The Musical in London’s West End, where she let it slip that her significant other doesn’t take much of an interest in her multiplatinum tracks.



The topic came up when she was asked if it’s true that Dean had only seen her perform once over the course of her career.



“He’s not necessarily one of the biggest fans of my music,” she shared. “He’s proud of me and he loves that I love what I do but … it’s a touchy subject. I’m like his little girl and he worries about that.”



Parton went on to defend her husband, with whom she shared her 50th wedding anniversary in 2016, stating, “He doesn’t dislike it, but doesn’t go out of his way to play my records, let’s put it that way.”



The legendary songstress went on to assure fans and viewers that, despite Dean’s preference for Led Zeppelin over one of her albums, their marriage is on solid ground.



“The fact that we like each other, we respect each other, we’ve always had a good time,” the GRAMMY winner added. “He’s crazy and I’m crazy. We laugh a lot and I think that’s the healthiest and most precious part of our relationship.”

This revelation comes just two months after Parton shared during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her husband is a huge fan of Jennifer Aniston, who starred in Dumplin’, which Parton wrote the music for.



"My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music,” she stated. "You see, I think he fantasizes, like a threesome.”



