Working nine to five as a renowned singer-songwriter, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist, Dolly Parton doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon. On top of all her chart-topping success, she is also a best-selling author with a new book on the way.

Hitting shelves next week, on April 25, her latest work is a children's book titled Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes it Big. The subject of the story is the real-life Billy The Kid, who is a french bulldog, canine Instagram celebrity and official god-dog of Parton (actually owned by Donny Nozell, Parton's manager). We can already tell this picture book for children ages 4 to 7 has the charm we've come to know and love from the country music legend, but best of all, it's currently available for pre-order.

Parton had previously announced the book a few months back tagging her furry friend Billy and now it will be here in less than a week. This isn't the first collaboration between the unexpected pair. Billy was the inspiration between Parton's absolutely adorable Doggy Parton brand, a dog apparel and accessory line.

If you just can't wait to introduce your kiddo to the world of Parton, this isn't the first children's book that Parton has written. Previously she pennedCoat of Many Colors and I Am a Rainbow — both of which are available to purchase on Amazon.

'Coat of Many Colors' Amazon 'Coat of Many Colors' Using the lyrics from her hit song with the same name, 'Coat of Many Colors' tells the story of a little girl who needs a warm coat for the winter. $19 $11 Shop Now

'I Am a Rainbow' Amazon 'I Am a Rainbow' Teaching children how to express their emotions, I Am a Rainbow uses colors to explain feelings, such as tickled pink and green with envy. Currently it appears there are only used copies of this book on the web, but many are available through Amazon sellers. $10 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That She'll Absolutely Love

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to Host 2023 ACM Awards

Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' Banned from 1st Grade Concert

Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton on Meeting Each Other for the First Time

Dolly Parton: Rare Interviews and Behind-the-Scenes Moments From Her Iconic Career

Dolly Parton Gives Back: What You Didn't Know About the Icon's Charitable Side

Why Dolly Parton Is One of Hollywood's Biggest Flirts!

Dionne Warwick Teases ‘Wonderful’ New Music With Dolly Parton (Exclusive)