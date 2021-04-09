Dominique Fishback and Jamie Foxx have teamed up to turn her one-woman show Subverted into a new special, ET has learned. Fishback will executive produce the project alongside Foxx and his producing partner, Datari Turner.

According to Variety, the show, originally written and performed by Fishback, follows an 18-year-old girl named Eden, who lives in the inner city. Subverted depicts "the destruction of Black identity" as seen through Eden's eyes, with Fishback playing more than 20 characters in the piece. The actor created the piece as her honors thesis at Pace University before it was performed with the MCC Theater Youth Company, Lucille Lortel with Abingdon Theatre's Ghostlight Reading Series and more.

Fishback shared the news on her Instagram page, writing, "So many have been asking and waiting... none longer than me... So blessed to team up with the incomparable @iamjamiefoxx on @subvertedsolo 😢🤲🏽🤍😩wow GOD IS GOOD. Thank you Jamie and Datari. It’s been 8 years ... thank you."

The news comes fresh on the heels of Fishback's critically acclaimed portrayal of Deborah Johnson, the fiancée of late Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. She received a BAFTA nomination and recently accepted the Best Supporting Actress award from the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) during their 12th annual awards.

Fishback and Foxx previously worked together on Netflix's Project Power alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt. When speaking with ET about the film, both actors applauded Fishback's work, naming her the breakout star. "Anybody out there who's a fan of movies and a fan of acting and actors should watch Project Power, if for no other reason than to check out Dominique Fishback," Gordon-Levitt said. "This is a brilliant young artist who's got a long career ahead of her."

"You are watching the emergence of an actress that one day will be standing up and saying, 'I want to thank all of the members...' I'm telling you," Foxx cosigned, mimicking a de rigeur Oscars speech. "I watched this girl on the set... and I always say this: None of these movies work if the chemistry between the people isn't fluid. And then once it's fluid, then everything else makes sense."

