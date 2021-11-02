Donald Glover Drops Spooky 'Atlanta' Season 3 Trailer
Donald Glover gave fans a special Halloween treat on Sunday, dropping the first look at the long-awaited upcoming season of FX's Atlanta. After a long hiatus, the trailer teases the show's return with an uber-cryptic series of out-of-context shots that makes season 2's Teddy Perkins episode look like a Where's Waldo puzzle book.
Glover shared the trailer with a tweet, saying, "happy halloween 👻 ." The tweet directs fans to gilga.com, which allows visitors to watch the trailer between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.
The video utilizes the Sun Ra track "It’s After the End of the World" to highlight its spooky mystic vibe and flashes through several dreary scenes, including a quiet city street, an empty theater, a bus stop, a dark bar, a vacant hallway and a room filled with chairs and televisions that play to no one.
Brian Tyree Henry's Paper Boi is the only main character that appears in the teaser, looking solemnly into the camera and wearing a sweater that says "FAKE" with two attendants facing the gold-papered walls in the background.
Created by Glover, Atlanta is executive produced by Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai. The series has won five Emmys, two Golden Globes and a Peabody Award, among others.
The show follows two cousins working through the Atlanta music scene to better their lives and the lives of their families. Earn Marks (Glover) is a young manager trying to get his cousin Alfred Miles' (Henry) career off the ground. Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz also star in the series.
Atlanta's renewal for seasons 3 and 4 was revealed on Disney's Investor Day in December 2020. FX chairman John Landgraf announced that the series would return later than its previously scheduled 2021 drop during the network's TCA presentation, explaining that the season would premiere in early 2022 instead.
"We haven't locked down the scheduling for season 3 yet as it just finished shooting -- it's shot primarily in Europe," Landgraf said. "It's in post-production and it's a lengthy post-production process.”
Season 3 was filmed in Europe, which explains all the canals and neoclassical statues in the teaser. The cast filmed both seasons back to back, with production on season 4 filming back in its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Both will consist of eight episodes.
