Donald Glover Dyes His Beard Blond -- and It's a Look

Donald Glover is sporting a new look.

The Solo: A Star Wars Story star stepped out with a blonde beard at Ludwig Göransson's pre-GRAMMY party in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Glover, who frequently collaborates with Göransson, couldn't have looked happier at the party, where he also posed for pics with his brother -- and Atlanta writer -- Stephen Glover. The actor and rapper showed off his facial hair in a black sweater and yellow beanie. He's also expected to make an appearance at Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, where he's nominated under his stage name, Childish Gambino, for Song of the Year for "This Is America," which he wrote and produced with Göransson.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Ludwig Göransson

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Ludwig Göransson

ET recently sat down with Glover to talk about another one of his projects, the live-action Lion King movie, in which he stars opposite Beyonce. The 35-year-old actor admitted working with the star has been "a little intimidating."

Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Donald Glover Reveals Father's Recent Death On Final Tour Date

Rihanna and Donald Glover Release First Trailer for Their Mystery Project ‘Guava Island’

Here's Who Was in Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' Disguise at the Emmys

Related Gallery