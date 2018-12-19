Donald Glover mostly keeps his personal life private, but he candidly opened up to his fans on Monday night.

The artist -- who performs under the name Childish Gambino -- had his final show on his This Is America tour at the Forum in Los Angeles, where he revealed that his father, Donald Glover Sr., died just recently.

"I lost my father a couple weeks ago," the 35-year-old Atlanta star shared, in a touching moment that a fan shared to Reddit. "And I wanted to play him some of the new songs... But he didn't wanna hear 'em, 'cause he was like, 'I know they'll be great.'"

Glover then went on to play "Riot," dedicating the fittingly funkadelic number off of his last album Awaken, My Love! to his father, who, he revealed to Billboardin a 2016 interview, had exposed him to that genre.

Glover's father was extremely supportive of his son, maintaining a Twitter account, @DonaldsDad, which often expressed how proud he was of the actor-singer-director who shared his name.

It's certainly a heartbreaking loss, especially with another busy year ahead of him. In addition to the new music he has been showcasing on tour, Glover shot Guava Island, an upcoming movie with Rihanna, which the ANTI singer really opened up about to ET.

