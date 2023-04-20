It appears Drake Bell and his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling, are calling it quits.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Von Schmeling filed to divorce the actor this week, just days after he was reported missing and endangered, but was subsequently located.

Per the docs, Von Schmeling claims she and Bell separated back in September, and is citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The pair, who were married for four years, share 2-year-old son, Wyatt. Bell revealed in 2021 that the pair secretly got married and welcomed a son. Von Schmeling is seeking primary legal custody of the little one and is asking for Bell to be granted visitation rights. She is also seeking spousal support.